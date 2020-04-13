Arizona respiratory therapists arrive in Northern Colorado to help COVID-19 patients

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Four respiratory therapists arrived in Greeley this weekend to work with patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms at North Colorado Medical Center.

The therapists are from Banner Boswell Medical Center in Sun City and Banner – University Medical Center Phoenix.

Banner Health’s hospitals in Fort Collins, Loveland and Greeley are seeing a larger amount of COVID-19 cases than facilities in Phoenix. Therefore, health care professionals from other Banner Health hospitals are being sent to other facilities based on need.

They are joining five registered nurses from Arizona who arrived in Greeley on March 29, and will stay at least an additional two weeks.