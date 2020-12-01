Are we past the Thanksgiving hump, or in the storm’s eye?

DENVER (KDVR) — Most signs point to a weeklong downturn in COVID-19 metrics, but the state has seen cases swell following holidays and the number of ICU beds shows signs of hospital staffing issues.

Ten days have passed since 20 Colorado counties moved to Level Red restrictions, which closed indoor dining among other measures. Since then, the state’s COVID-19 numbers have reversed a long-standing upward swoop.

Colorado’s rate of cases per 100,000 residents has dipped from a Nov. 21 high to numbers seen on Nov. 14. This still puts Colorado’s 7-day case per 100,000 average almost twice that of the nation’s average, though the case rate is declining faster in Colorado now than the U.S.

Colorado’s COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 is declining in the same proportions, though death averages may change as holiday weekend data comes in.

Though case and death rates are on a downswing, Thanksgiving behavior may change the trend.

Nationally and in Colorado, case and death rates rose after the last major holiday, July 4. Case and death rates per 100,000 peaked three to four weeks after the Independence Day weekend.

This post-holiday upswing was the state’s last until numbers surged in October.

Though cases rates are above the national average, Colorado continues to outperform the U.S. average when it comes to the percentage of COVID-19 fatalities.

Colorado’s case fatality rate is the lowest since March 20 and 30% lower than the U.S. average.

Like case and death rates, hospital admissions and ICU bed usage rates peaked two weeks after July 4, leveled, then shot up in October. They have also gone down to early November levels since Level Red restrictions were put in place.

The state’s more troubling metrics concern its hospital capacity.

The number of ICU beds shifts according to staffing availability. Since mid-September, the number of ICU beds has fluctuated. There are now 150 fewer ICU beds than on Nov. 17, even though the number of people occupying those beds is falling.