DENVER (KDVR) — Cases of COVID-19 in Colorado have been trending down consistently for weeks now, as the state enters a full summer season of outdoor activities.

While 24 counties are still considered at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s highest level for COVID transmissions, positivity rates and hospitalizations are trending down as well.

Now that children as young as 6 months old can get vaccinated, even more Coloradans have the opportunity to get the shot. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, more than 78% of all Coloradans have gotten at least one shot, but data is not yet available for the youngest demographic between 6 months and 5 years old.

CDPHE will hold a media briefing Thursday to discuss the latest trends. You can watch it live at 10:40 a.m. on FOX31 NOW in the player above.