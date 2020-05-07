Archdiocese of Denver announces limited Masses can resume on Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — On Thursday morning, Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila announced that limited public Masses can resume in the Archdiocese of Denver as early as Saturday, May 9.

Guidelines, Videos and More Details

Letter from the Denver Bishops

According to the announcement, Mass is celebrated at 149 locations in Denver. There will be differences in how and when limited public Masses are resumed depending on parish size, available facilities, and varying local public health orders.

Catholics in Northern Colorado are encouraged to check with their local parish to learn how the parish will be operating and celebrating limited public Masses during this next phase, according to a release sent out on Thursday.

The Archdiocese of Denver also said that because of the continued health risks and the limitations on the size of public gatherings, a dispensation from the Sunday and Holy Day obligation to participate in the Mass remains in place for all Catholics in the Archdiocese of Denver until further notice.