Arapahoe County moves to Level Blue on COVID dial

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Arapahoe County announced on Friday that it will be moving to Level Blue on the state’s COVID Dial after meeting required public health standards within the past week.

This change will most significantly affect restaurants, events and religious services.

Although similar to Level Yellow, Level Blue allows businesses to operate at a higher capacity and also allows for alcohol sales at restaurants until midnight.

The Arapahoe County Board of Commissioners is strongly encouraging everyone in the county to continue washing hands, wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings so that cases will continue to decline.

Level Blue will take effect on Sunday, March 14 at 6 a.m.