Arapahoe County deputy fighting for his life after contracting COVID-19

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A longtime Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputy is battling COVID and fighting for his life at a local hospital.

Sgt. Nate Kyelberg tested positive for COVID-19 when he was rushed to Sky Ridge Medical Center almost two weeks ago.

His condition worsened in a matter of days and he was moved to the intensive care unit. On Wednesday, the father of three was placed on a ventilator.

Nate’s wife Andrea says the last time she was able to to have a conversation with her husband was on Feb. 1. The lack of communication with her husband has been one of the toughest parts about this.

“Not being able to go in there and hold his hand and tell him, you know, we are there,” said Mrs. Kyelberg.

Nate’s best friend and fellow Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremiah Gates wants to help share his story.

“He’s always had a heart of gold. He’d give you the shirt off his back. That’s why he does this,” said Gates, referring to his best friend’s love of serving his community.

Gates hopes Nate’s story serves as a reminder that almost a year into the first COVID-19 case in Colorado, first responders are still putting their lives at risk.

“He’s out here putting his life on the line every day dealing with this COVID and now he’s out here fighting for his life at this moment in time,” said Gates.

It is unclear how Kyelberg got the virus. He is eligible for a vaccine but had not been able to get one yet.

With the mounting hospital bills and with Kyelberg unable to work, his family could use support.

On Saturday, Feb. 13, a fellow Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputy who also owns Welcome Home Brewery in Parker, is holding a fundraiser event. The event is from 6 p.m. through closing. Fifty perfect of the proceeds will be donated to the Arapahoe Lodge FOP Benevolent Fund, directly benefiting Kyelberg and his family.

There is also a Paypal account set up where anyone can also donate directly to the FOP fund for the Kyelbergs.