Arapahoe Basin opens for 2020-21 ski season, here are the COVID-19 rules

ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. (KDVR) — Arapahoe Basin is officially open for the 2020-2021 ski season.

Black Mountain Express, servicing the High Noon trail, will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Tuesday.

If you have an A-Basin Season Pass or Any Day Pass, you don’t need a reservation.

If you have an Ikon Pass you will need a reservation.

Lift ticket must be purchased online and in advance. Tickets are available for today thru Friday, December 18.

“The responsibility for skiing and riding safely through COVID times falls on all of us. We all need to wear our masks and maintain physical distances at the appropriate times and places. Some of our services may look a little different, but skiing and riding will be the core of our winter experience. I look forward to seeing all of you with skis or snowboards on your feet!” – A-Basin COO Alan Henceroth

COVID-19 Protocols at A-Basin:

Wear a face covering when you are in any of the buildings, in the base area and riding a lift.

Adhere to physical distancing guidelines.

Stay home if you are sick or at high risk.

Leave immediately if you begin to show signs or symptoms of illness.

Wash your hands.

Please note and follow on-site signage.

Tailgating and large group gatherings in the parking lots will not be allowed. Only parties that arrived at the ski area together can gather. Groups should have no more than 10 individuals outdoors from no more than 2 households.

Plan to boot up at your car and leave your stuff there. You will not be able to hang out, store things or eat a brown bag lunch inside. Buildings will have capacity restrictions and only be for dining customers and bathroom use.