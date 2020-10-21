Aramark laying off 975 Colorado workers at Coors Field, Mission Ballroom due to COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — Aramark informed the State of Colorado that it will lay off 975 workers at Coors Field and Mission Ballroom due to the COVID-19.

In a letter sent to Mayor Michael Hancock on Oct. 16, Aramark stated it has experienced unprecedented disruption to its business caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“Coors Field just informed us that it does not anticipate business improving in full for an undefined period of time and will only need our services in a limited capacity, if at all, during this time-period.”

Aramark at Mission Ballroom 72 904 Denver 10/16/2020 Unknown COVID-Temporary Aramark Mission Ballroom Various Aramark at Coors Field 72 71 Denver 10/16/2020 Unknown COVID-Temporary Aramark Coors Field Various

In a separate letter sent to Mayor Michael Hancock, Aramark stated that Mission Ballroom also does not anticipate a need for Aramark’s services while the pandemic continues.