Appointments for free coronavirus testing through Denver King Soopers fill up fast

King Soopers logo on a store in Stapleton on March 24, 2019

DENVER (KDVR) — King Soopers said it will likely add more appointments and more testing locations after 500 appointments for free coronavirus testing filled up quickly.

Kroger Health will administer 500 free COVID-19 tests Tuesday and Wednesday at the 5th Street Garage on the Auraria campus. All testing is done by appointment only.

By Monday morning at 10 a.m., all appointments were booked. Kroger Health will add more appointment slots on Kroger Health’s website when they become available.

Kroger is committed to distributing 100,000 tests throughout several states, including Colorado, in May.