Another $600 per week available to Colorado’s unemployed

DENVER (KDVR) – Effective April 20th, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) will begin taking unemployment benefit applications under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES).

“On Monday we will be able to begin accepting applications for these new worker groups who previously were not eligible for regular unemployment, while we will also begin paying the extra $600 benefit provided under the CARES Act,” said Joe Barela, Executive Director of the CDLE.

The new benefit includes unemployment to self-employed and independent contractors.

The CDLE has a new online application system to process claims under the CARES Act. Colorado is one of the first states to accept applications and pay benefits.

“We are working as quickly as we can to get these benefits into the hands of people who are in need during these unpredictable and unprecedented times,” said Barela.

A remote call center will go live Monday, April 20th, to help manage claimant questions directly related to CARES Act benefits.

Additionally, two Virtual Town Halls will be offered:

April 20th – at 9:15 AM in English

April 20th -11:30 AM in Spanish

Registration for both Virtual Town Halls is available now

Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) enhances and extends benefits through these programs:

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) provides up to 39 weeks of unemployment benefits for a new set of workers:

Gig workers

Individuals who are self-employed

Contract employees

Workers who cannot work from home while obeying a shelter order

Workers who have exhausted regular unemployment insurance benefits

Workers who were directly impacted by COVID-19, such as needing to care for a child whose school is closed or a dependent who tested positive for COVID-19

This benefit is retroactive to February 2, 2020

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program (FPUC):

Provides $600 per week to any individual eligible for any of the Unemployment Compensation programs

This benefit began March 29, 2020

Does not require a claimant to take any action and will begin appearing in active claimants accounts as soon as next week for weeks of unemployment prior to April 15th

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC):

Provides for an additional 13 weeks of benefits beyond the standard maximum of 26 weeks for traditional (regular) unemployment benefits

All eligible workers will receive these benefits backdated and will not lose out on any benefit amount to which they were entitled.