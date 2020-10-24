Amid ‘skyrocketing’ cases, Adams County moving to stricter COVID restrictions on Oct. 28

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing site at St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles in July. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will move Adams County to from Level 2 to stricter Level 3 of Safer at Home restrictions at 5 p.m. on Oct. 28 due to “skyrocketing” coronavirus cases.

Adams County has seen a sharp climb in COVID-19 cases, with a two-week test positivity rate of 9.3%.

According to the state’s “dial”, which tracks the spread of the virus in each county, the Safer at Home designation has three levels; Level 3 is the highest-risk level before Stay at Home measures are enforced.

Last week, the Tri-County Health Department (TCHD), which includes Adams County, announced new restrictions for Adams and Arapahoe counties. Neighboring Denver County also announced a limit on personal gatherings to five people or fewer.

Additionally, under an Oct. 16 public health order, TCHD is currently limiting indoor gatherings to five people and outdoor gatherings to 10.

“We understand it has been a very long year, but to avoid further restrictions from the Health Department, we need everyone in Adams County to pull together and do what needs to be done to get our numbers down,” said Emma Pinter, Adams County commissioner and board chair. “Our goal is always to keep our businesses open and our communities thriving but to do that we need everyone to follow these new guidelines more closely than ever before.”

The Level 3 designation includes the following restrictions:

Public and private gatherings are limited to no more than 10 individuals from no more than two households

Non-critical retail may operate at 25% of the posted occupancy limit. Personal services may operate at 25% of the posted occupancy limit, not to exceed 25 people per room

Restaurants may operate at 25% of the posted occupancy limit indoors not to exceed 50 people excluding staff, whichever is less, per room

Houses of worship and life rites may operate at 25% or 50 people. For outdoor worship services, a house of worship must maintain 6 feet distance between non-household members

Indoor events may operate at 50 percent capacity or 25 people, whichever is fewer

Recreation: Gyms, recreation centers and indoor pools are not authorized to open for in-person services; virtual services may be provided Outdoor recreational activities in groups of 10 people or fewer may occur, maintaining 6 feet distancing between non-household members

