All Simon malls to close until March 29, including 3 in metro Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Simon Property Group, the biggest mall operator in the U.S., closed all of its properties at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The malls will remain closed until March 29.

Simon has three properties in the Denver area: Premium Denver Outlets in Thornton, Colorado Mills in Lakewood and Denver West Village in Lakewood.

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said David Simon, the chairman, chief executive officer and president of Simon.