All Denver Public Schools classes will be remote starting after Thanksgiving

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools announced Wednesday that all students will be learning remotely starting after the Thanksgiving holiday and lasting thorough at least winter break.

Most students in the district are already learning remotely, but those in early childhood education, kindergarten, first and second grade have been offered in-person learning.

In an email to parents, Superintendent Susana Cordova said that the district was seeing about 13 COVID-19 cases each week in September, but that number has now skyrocketed to 300 cases per week.

“This deeply challenges our ability to operate our schools. And we’ve already had to close many schools because we lack the staff to run them, due to required quarantines and the shortage of available substitutes,” Cordova’s letter said.

The change to full remote learning starting on Nov. 30 includes special education and newcomer center programs. Early childhood education students will be given support for at-home instruction, but fully remote learning will not be offered.

