All Colorado District Court jury trials continued through April 3

DENVER (KDVR) — All Colorado District Court jury trials have been continued through April 3, officials announced Friday afternoon.

Chief U.S. District Judge Philip A. Brimmer issued the order.

In the order, Brimmer said the decision was made after Gov. Jared Polis issued a state of emergency, and both local and federal health agencies advised taking measures to slow the spread of the virus.

“Effective immediately, all civil, criminal petit and grand jury selections and jury trials scheduled to commence now through April 3, 2020 before any district or magistrate judge in any courthouse in the District of Colorado are CONTINUED pending further order of the assigned judicial officer.”

Brimmer said the the court’s judicial officers will try to reschedule hearings or convert hearings to telephonic appearances “in an effort to minimize the need for persons to travel to court, understanding that certain hearings may nevertheless require personal appearances.”