Airbnb says no to Halloween parties, continues year-long party ban

DENVER (KDVR) — Airbnb announced that it will continue its ban on parties for Halloween to promote safe and responsible travel.

Airbnb’s original restriction started for Halloween 2020, where the company implemented a block on all one-night reservations for entire home listings in the U.S. and Canada.

For New Year’s Eve and July 4, Airbnb allowed exceptions for guests with histories of positive reviews, based on feedback from its hosts.

Airbnb said it estimates that the restrictions resulted in a drop in incidents such as unauthorized parties by over 49% for Halloween and over 51% for New Year’s Eve.

Here’s how Airbnb says it will work for Halloween 2021:

For one-night reservations: Guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire home listings.

For two-night reservations: As Halloween approaches, we will deploy more stringent restrictions on two-night reservations that may pose heightened risk for parties. For example, we will leverage our technology that restricts certain local and last-minute bookings by guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb and also block reservations within an expanded radius.

Guests who have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will not be subject to these restrictions.

Guests making one or two-night reservations will need to attest that they understand Airbnb’s party ban and that they may be subject to legal action if that rule is broken, as seen below: