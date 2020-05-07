Air Force Reserves salute northern Colorado health care workers with C-130 flyover

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – Two C-130 Hercules planes from the Air Force Reserves flew over northern Colorado hospitals Wednesday afternoon as a salute to health care workers.

The planes are from the Air Force Reserves 302nd Airlift Wing. They started in Pueblo and Colorado Springs and then flew over UCHealth Greeley Hospital before continuing on to Fort Collins.

“It was an emotional moment watching them fly over and humbling to know that people were doing that for us,” emergency department charge nurse Cathy Harris told FOX31.

Dozens of doctors, nurses and other hospital staff gathered outside the main entrance to watch the air show.

“It’s nice to be recognized in really unique ways. You don’t get to see F-16s and I’m not a military person but whatever that jet was that just flew over, that was really cool,” intensive care unit charge nurse Kelly Shaul said.

The C-130s are powered by turboprops and are much larger than the F-16s. They also fly a lot slower.

“They were really slow and it gave us a moment to really absorb it and to really have meaning to it,” Harris said.

The flyover kicked off a day of thanks to Colorado health care workers. The Colorado Air National Guard did a flyover with F-16s throughout much of the state Wednesday evening.