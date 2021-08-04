Aggie, Boulder, and Fox Theatres announce COVID-19 vaccine requirement, mask policy

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Z2 Entertainment announced new measures for COVID-19 vaccine requirements and mask wearing Wednesday for theatre venues.

Starting Aug. 7, attendees will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result within 72 hours of entry to the Boulder Theater, Fox Theatre, and Aggie Theatres.

Z2 Entertainment also announced it will request that patrons wear a mask inside its venues, especially when social distancing is not possible. All venue staff are vaccinated and will be wearing masks while working.

According to Wednesday’s announcement, when entering the Boulder Theater, Fox Theatre, and Aggie Theatre, patrons must have their vaccination card and matching state sanctioned ID ready for review at the entrance.

Photos or digital copies of vaccination cards are acceptable

Digital copies may be obtained through: The Colorado vaccine portal MyColorado

If unable you are unable to provide proof of vaccination, please contact aggieinfo@z2ent.com as soon as possible to request a refund