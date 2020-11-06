Adams County under 10 p.m. curfew starting Saturday amid ‘alarming’ rise in COVID cases

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Adams County residents will be under a curfew from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly starting Saturday, the Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) announced Friday. The move mirrors that in neighboring Denver County, which also announced a curfew on Friday.

The order will be in effect for 30 days. Everyone except non-essential workers need to be off all public streets between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., TCHD said.

Dr. John M. Douglas Jr., TCHD’s executive director, described the order as a “5-alarm call to action, like an evacuation in the face of a wildfire.”

He said while the restrictions are uncomfortable, they are a last hope in slowing the spread of the virus and not reverting to stay-at-home orders.

“That really depends on all of us adhering to public health advice and orders and not interacting with small or large groups of people outside of our households. The truth can be tiresome and inconvenient, but it really is in the hands of all of us to work together to stop the spread,” Douglas said.

According to TCHD, as of Thursday, there were 17,107 known positive COVID cases in Adams County. The test positivity rate is 12.7%, far above the 5% public health officials say is needed to contain the virus.

TCHD said modeling suggests 1.2% of Adams County residents are currently infected with COVID.

Additionally, hospitalizations are rising rapidly, with the admission rate four times higher now than it was in early September.

“We are at an extremely critical point in this pandemic, with much at stake, if we don’t stop the spread of this virus,” said Emma Pinter, an Adams County commissioner and board chair. “The wellbeing of our community – our businesses, our schools, our economic vitality – lies in the hands of every single person in Adams County. We each need to follow the new guidelines closely to prevent being moved to the State’s Stay at Home Red Level, which is the next step if our numbers do not drop.”

According to the public health order, spectators are not allowed at any sporting events, including Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) games.

The curfew applies to all public places within the county.

Restaurants must be closed during the curfew hours but can continue offering curbside and delivery services.

Read the full public health order on TCHD’s website.