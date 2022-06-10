GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Two more counties have shifted into the Center for Disease Control’s worst COVID-19 category.

As Colorado experiences an increase in COVID-19 case rates, Adams and Arapahoe County have shifted their community level to high.

The CDC ranks COVID-19 levels into three categories from low to medium to high.

Adams and Arapahoe now join Boulder, Broomfield, Rio Blanco and Denver in the high-level categories.

According to the Tri-County Health Department, Colorado on average is seeing 2,300 new cases per day compared to 300 cases per day in late March.

“While case rates are higher than they have been in recent months, they are far from where they were during the omicron surge,” said John M. Douglas, Jr., MD, executive director of Tri-County Health Department. “Take precautions when going about your summer activities and travel. Stay home and get tested if you feel sick or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.”

The CDC has approved and recommends a second booster shot for all adults aged 50 and above.