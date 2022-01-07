Adams 14 schools will go virtual after huge spike in COVID cases

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Adams County School District 14 is pointing to a huge 357% surge in reported county COVID cases over the last two weeks as the reason why it’s going to switch to virtual learning next week.

All Adams 14 schools will operate virtually from Jan. 10-14. The school district is telling families to bring any necessary instructional materials home.

Meals will be provided to students throughout the week. On Monday, “grab and go” meals will be available (via either walk-up or drive-up) between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. on each school site. (Sanville students will be served at Central Elementary School. STARS students will be served at Rose Hill Elementary School.)

Beginning on Tuesday, meals will be delivered to neighborhood locations. More information on pick-up locations and times will be sent directly to families in advance.

Each school’s normal start and end times will remain in effect during this period of virtual instruction. Lunch breaks will take place for all students from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All middle school sports activities are canceled throughout the week. High school sports will go on, unless the Colorado High School Activities Association mandates changes.

Grounds, maintenance, building engineers, transportation, IT and food service personnel need to report to work during their regularly scheduled hours. All remaining school-based personnel should confirm their preferred operating location (either remote or on-site) with their principal prior to their departure from campuses on Jan. 7. All remaining ESS-based personnel will receive guidance from their respective division leads.

Adams 14 plans to notify students, families and staff of any decisions related to virtual learning beyond the Jan. 10-14 time frame.