Adams 12 Schools: students return to hybrid learning later this month

DENVER( KDVR) — The Adams 12 Five Star School District announced a return to a hybrid learning model for students on Thursday.

In-person/hybrid students will be back in schools on Jan. 25.

Student cohort groups will be in place under the new hybrid model for grades 6-12. Students will have two days of in-person learning and two days of remote learning through a classroom livestream.

Full-remote learning options will remain available for the rest of the school year.

A transition to ten-day quarantine period will take place this month. The new quarantine timeline follows guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, according to school officials.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at Mountain Range High School, from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Test results will be available within three days.

Appointments for COVID-19 testing can be made any time.

Safety measures in the Five Star District include:

Staff and student daily health screenings, including a temperature check, completed each day before arriving at school buildings.

Wearing of face coverings when on school property and in all common areas (hallways, classrooms, bus, main office, cafeteria, etc.), during all transition times (passing periods), and during student arrival and pick-up.

Frequent handwashing and use of hand sanitizer. Students and staff are reminded to wash/sanitize hands multiple times throughout the day, especially during transitions (i.e. before and after recess and meals.)

Practice physical distancing when possible.

Stay home when sick. It can be challenging knowing whether your child is too ill to go to school. A great resource for families is our Should Your Child Stay Home? section of our website. Here you’ll find information that outlines symptoms to consider when choosing to stay home to prevent the spread of contagious illnesses.

Maintaining consistent cohorts of students to limit the size of gatherings and minimize student movement among cohorts. Students will remain primarily in small cohorts (i.e. classrooms or class periods) for the day except when they attend specialized programming, lunch or recess.