DENVER (KDVR) — The ACLU of Colorado has filed an emergency order to reduce Colorado’s inmate population due to COVID-19.

Since Sunday, four inmates have died due to COVID-19 inside Colorado correctional facilities.

Currently, more than 1,558 of Colorado’s 14,083 inmates have COVID-19, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections.

