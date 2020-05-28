ACLU files lawsuit against Gov. Polis, DOC seeking COVID-19 protection for high risk prisoners

Mark Silverstein, legal director at the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado.

DENVER (KDVR) – On Thursday the ACLU of Colorado filed a class action lawsuit against Governor Polis and the Department of Corrections (DOC) seeking an emergency order to protect medically vulnerable people in prison from COVID-19.

“In this unprecedented public health crisis, the harmful trend of mass incarceration has become a direct threat to public health,” said ACLU of Colorado Legal Director Mark Silverstein.

“Overcrowded prisons are proven hotbeds for transmission, with the two largest outbreaks in the state occurring behind bars.”

The order requests prioritizing the release of older, sick, or otherwise vulnerable people who do not pose a threat to public safety.

ACLU sites DOC modeling, that projects thousands of infections and hundreds of deaths of inmates and staff if populations are not reduced.