94% of Coloradans will be restriction-free starting Sunday

All but but 17 Colorado counties will have no restrictions beginning Sunday. This accounts for almost 90% of Colorado population.

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is closer to normal than its ever been since the pandemic started.

Starting Sunday, most Coloradans will live in counties without social distancing requirements or capacity restrictions, and the 2.2 million fully vaccinated Coloradans will no longer need masks.

Yesterday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated Americans do not need masks. Today, Gov. Jared Polis announced Colorado will change its policy to reflect CDC guidance.

“We are thrilled with the recent CDC guidance,” Polis said. “We are going from mask-wearing requirements to mask-wearing suggestions.”

Prisons, jails, emergency rooms, schools, childcare settings and congregate care facilities are places that will still require masks, although teachers and 16-18-year-olds students may forgo masks if not otherwise specified by their schools. Indoor events over 500 people still require general restrictions.

Polis specified businesses are still allowed to require masks if they see fit, and he asked Coloradans to carry masks with them at all times — even if they have been vaccinated.

In addition to this latest mask order, Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver and Jefferson counties will all move to Level Clear. Larimer County announced on Friday it will remove COVID restrictions on Sunday.

Most businesses will no longer have capacity limits, and social distancing requirements will expire.

The overwhelming majority of Coloradans will be in counties without restrictions by Sunday.

Given population estimates, this means about 87% of Colorado’s population.