88 Chaparral H.S. students, staff members quarantined after being near person with COVID-19 symptoms

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — Eighty-eight students and staff members at Chaparral High School in Parker have been asked to quarantine for two weeks after coming into contact with a person who has COVID-19 symptoms.

Affected students’ parents received an email from the Douglas County School District’s Health, Wellness and Prevention team.

“We recently learned that your child was in close contact with a person at our school who has developed a fever and another symptom commonly associated with COVID-19,” the email stated. “We are working with the Tri-County Health Department and will continue to partner with them as we monitor this situation.”

The symptomatic person is in isolation, the school district said.

“Because your child was in close contact with this person, your child should enter into quarantine. In addition to impacted students whose families are receiving this notification, some staff members were also identified as close contacts with this person and they will also enter into quarantine. During this time, your child should stay home and not go to other schools, activities, childcare providers, or activities around other people,” the district said in the email.

The school district said impacted students will be able to return to school on or after Sept. 14.

Quarantined students will learn virtually while they are away from Chaparral.

The school district said siblings of impacted students can continue to go to school unless they become sick or test positive for COVID-19.

The school district said Chaparral is being disinfected before classes resume Tuesday.

The school district did not say if the symptomatic person is a student, teacher or other staff member.