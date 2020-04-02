$75 million of COVID-19 funding available to communities in the Rocky Mountain Region

DENVER (KDVR) — After President Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) into law on March 27, Secretary Ben Carson directed the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to begin allocating $3.064 billion to help America’s low-income families.

States in the Rocky Mountain Region are expecting to receive $75,968,530. The funds will be awarded by using existing grant formulas. They will also be accompanied by new guidance that cuts red tape so grantees can quickly help their communities.

“In less than a week since the CARES Act was signed, HUD is providing this first tranche of critical funding to our partners at the state and local level,” Rocky Mountain Regional Administrator Evelyn Lim said. “HUD Region VIII leadership and staff continue to support our partners as they identify and prioritize the best ways to provide necessary assistance to communities across our region.”

Through its Community Development Block Grand, Emergency Solutions Grant and Housing Opportunities for Person with AIDS programs, HUD is making $3.064 billion available.

The breakdown of where those funds will be allocated is shown below:

$2 Billion will help States, Communities, and Non-profits:

Construct medical facilities for testing and treatment.

Acquire a motel or hotel building to expand capacity of hospitals to accommodate isolation of patients during recovery.

Replace HVAC systems to temporarily transform commercial buildings or closed school buildings into clinics or treatment centers.

Support businesses manufacturing medical supplies.

Construct a group living facility to centralize patients undergoing treatment.

Carry out job training of health care workers and technicians who are available to treat disease within a community.

These funds will be allocated under HUD’s Community Development Block Grant program. View specific state and grantee allocations here.

$1 Billion will be used to keep America’s Homeless Citizens Safe by:

Building more emergency shelters for homeless individuals and families.

Operating emergency shelters by providing maintenance, rent, repair, security, fuel, equipment, insurance, utilities, food, furnishings, and supplies necessary for the operation.

Providing Hotel/Motel Vouchers for homeless families or individuals.

Providing essential services to people experiencing homelessness including childcare, education services, outreach, employment assistance, outpatient health services, legal services, mental health services, substance abuse treatment services, and transportation.

Preventing individuals from becoming homeless and rapidly rehouse homeless individuals.

$63.7 Million will help American’s with compromised immune systems by:

Increasing the level of safe, stable housing for Persons Living with HIV/AIDS and their household members, by providing rental and utility assistance and other short-term lodging assistance to address isolation and self-quarantine needs.

Ensuring access to HIV medical care and treatment, chemical dependency treatment, and mental health treatment.

Providing persons with compromised immune systems with nutritional services and assistance with daily living.

Assisting in job training and placement assistance.

Additional funds will follow this first tranche.

The CARES Act will allow HUD to broaden the reach of its existing grant programs for the remaining $9.136 billion in relief funding to meet the country’s needs during this time.