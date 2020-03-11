6 new ‘presumptive positive’ cases reported in Pitkin County, bringing county total 9

ASPEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Six new “presumptive positive” coronavirus cases were reported in Pitkin County Wednesday afternoon. The cases are in addition to three announced earlier Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to nine.

“All six individuals are part of a social circle of people who had contact with a woman who was visiting Aspen and returned home to Australia, where she tested positive for COVID-19 last week. All six of these new cases are Australians visiting Pitkin County,” county health officials said in a written statement.

Five of the six individuals are in their 60s. The sixth is in his 70s.

There are now 33 “presumptive positive” cases in Colorado. Such cases tested positive at the state level and are awaiting official confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Pitkin County Incident Management Team is in contact with those who tested presumptively positive as well as the local properties impacted. Systems are in place to address the needs of the affected individuals. The property managers have been given information on how to protect themselves and proper cleaning procedures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus,” county officials said.

Pitkin County Public Health has established a coronavirus hotline. It is staffed seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.: 970-429-6186. Staff can advise callers as to whether they qualify for coronavirus testing.