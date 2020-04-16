58 coronavirus cases reported in Denver homeless population

DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 cases among the homeless population in Denver almost doubled over the weekend. City officials tell the Problem Solvers there are now 58 confirmed cases of the illness caused by the coronavirus involving the homeless.

“A shelter-in-place order from the city and the state means nothing to somebody who has no home,” said John Parvensky of the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless.

The coalition is working with city and public health officials to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the homeless community, but there are obstacles.

“We need more testing — we’re working in the dark,” Parvensky said.

Parvensky says right now, the plan to keep everyone in the community safe includes a lease agreement for 600 hotel rooms in addition to space at the National Western Complex to create more space for social distancing.

Residents uncomfortable with encampments can call 311 to inform the city of those who need assistance.

The Coalition for the Homeless tells the Problem Solvers they need volunteers and donations of basic toiletries. Visit the organization’s website if you would like to help.

