53 Douglas County School District schools have suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A board member from the Douglas County School District (DCSD) says 53 of the 70 schools in the district have suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The county was moved to Level Orange on the state’s COVID-19 dial last week. An additional 350 cases were reported for the county over the weekend.

Kevin Leung, Board of Education Director at DCSD, said 33 elementary schools, seven middle schools, nine high schools and four alternative schools have suspected or confirmed cases of coronavirus since in-person learning returned for elementary schools after Fall Break.

The board is meeting on Tuesday night to discuss a possible return to remote learning for all students. Leung cited that Cherry Creek School District, Denver Public Schools and Aurora Public Schools have already done so.