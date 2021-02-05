5,000 people from underserved communities to be vaccinated at National Western Complex

DENVER (KDVR) — Five-thousand people over the age of 70 from underserved communities are scheduled to be vaccinated at the National Western Complex through an event put on by SCL Health and two dozen community partners.

The event is focused on those in underserved communities, with the goal of focusing on the issue of health equity and improving the lives of vulnerable seniors.

Outreach has been an important component leading up to Saturday’s event. Luz Avila said she was not going to get the vaccine but changed her mind after attending informational meetings with doctors who shared facts about the vaccine in Spanish.

“I’ve been very fearful but after listening to my daughter and doctors, I was convinced and now I am so excited to get the vaccine,” said Avila.

The event is by appointment only and all 5,000 slots are full. Walk-up appointments will not be available. SCL Health is encouraging people to register on its website to receive a notification when a vaccination appointment is available at www.sclhealth.org/covidvaccine. People can also contact the SCL Health Vaccine Information Line at 1-833-762-0141.