50% of Colorado counties see 7-day rise in COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — Over the last seven days, COVID-19 cases continued to go up in Colorado.

From Aug. 9 to Aug. 16, 32 counties saw a rise in COVID-19 positivity, 28 saw a decline in COVID-19 positivity, two counties had no movement and two counties administered less than ten tests in the past week.

As of Monday, the state’s seven day positivity rate was 5.75%, which is up from 5.56%. The highest positivity rate in the state over the past seven days is Custer County with 15.8% positivity.

Here’s a look at positivity rates for every county over the last seven days:

1-week positivity rate:

Adams: 7.4% (up from previous week)

Alamosa: 2.9% (down from previous week)

Arapahoe: 6.4% (up from previous week)

Archuleta: 10.1% (up from previous week)

Baca: 4.3% (up from previous week)

Bent: 3.4% (up from previous week)

Boulder: 4% (up from previous week)

Broomfield: 5.4% (down from previous week)

Chaffee: 5.6% (up from previous week)

Cheyenne: 11.9% (up from previous week)

Clear Creek: 4.2% (down from previous week)

Conejos: 4.7% (up from previous week)

Costilla: 3.3% (up from previous week)

Crowley: 2.2% (down from previous week)

Custer: 15.8% (up from previous week)

Delta: 2.2% (down from previous week)

Denver: 4.8% (up from previous week)

Dolores: 5.9% (up from previous week)

Douglas: 6.5% (up from previous week)

Eagle: 10.7% (down from previous week)

Elbert: 7.1% (down from previous week)

El Paso: 6.6% (down from previous week)

Fremont: 2.0% (down from previous week)

Garfield: 4.9% (down from previous week)

Gilpin: 3.7% (down from previous week)

Grand: 10.4% (up from previous week)

Gunnison: 7.6% (down from previous week)

Hinsdale: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week

Huerfano: 6.6% (up from previous week)

Jackson: 0.0% (down from previous week)

Jefferson: 5.3% (up from previous week)

Kiowa: 5.6% (up from previous week)

Kit Carson: 2.3% (up from previous week)

Lake: 11.7% (down from previous week)

La Plata: 5.8% (down from previous week)

Larimer: 7% (up from previous week)

Las Animas: 5.5% (up from previous week)

Lincoln: 0.0% (down from previous week)

Logan: 1.1% (down from previous week)

Mesa: 3.3% (up from previous week)

Mineral: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week

Moffat: 6.9% (down from previous week)

Montezuma: 5.5% (same)

Montrose: 5.1% (down from previous week)

Morgan: 6.3% (up from previous week)

Otero: 1.3% (down from previous week)

Ouray: 10.5% (up from previous week)

Park: 13.8 (up from previous week)

Phillips: 3.8% (up from previous week)

Pitkin: 2.7% (down from previous week)

Prowers: 4.6% (down from previous week)

Pueblo: 3.3% (down from previous week)

Rio Blanco: 7.2% (down from previous week)

Rio Grande: 6.6% (up from previous week)

Routt: 9.7% (up from previous week)

Saguache: 8.2% (up from previous week)

San Juan: 14.9% (down from previous week)

San Miguel: 15.7% (up from previous week)

Sedgwick: 5.7% (down from previous week)

Summit: 8.5% (down from previous week)

Teller: 1.9% (down from previous week)

Washington: 2.8% (up from previous week)

Weld: 9.2% (up from previous week)

Yuma: 2.7% (same)

Updated on 8/16

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the incidence rates are also rising over the last seven days.