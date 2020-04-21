$50 donation will get a rescued farm animal in your virtual meeting

ERIE, Colo. (KDVR)– Are you feeling a little down or isolated due to the coronavirus pandemic? Well, Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary in Erie is offering to bring some animal love to virtual meetings by having one of its rescued animal residents join your call.

For a donation of $50, you can invite a rescued farm animal to join your virtual meeting or online happy hour for 15 minutes.

“We know that many people are feeling isolated and disconnected during this time,” said Development and Marketing Coordinator Hanna Kircher. “We wanted to bring everyone some much needed animal love – and what better way to do that than through virtual meetings that so many are doing every week.”

Luvin Arms said it had to cancel its in-person tours and large fundraising events due to the coronavirus, and it is hoping that the new virtual programs such as this one will help bring in essential funds needed to care for its nearly 100 animal residents.

“Donations to this program go toward supporting the costs of animal care, which we really need right now,” Kircher said. “They also support our free virtual programs for students we are offering such as reading to our animal residents and virtual field trips.”

According to Luvin Arms, it is also offering free programs for children such as reading to chickens and virtual field trips.

Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary rescues abused and neglected farmed animals, and works to inspire the community to include them in their circle of compassion through education and outreach programming. Since its founding in 2015, Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary has directly saved over 700 animal lives, and tens of thousands of more lives through education and outreach, according to a release from the sanctuary.

To invite an animal resident to your meeting, visit the Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary website. You can also call (720) 515-8577.