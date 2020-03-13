5 new ‘presumptive positive’ coronavirus cases reported in Colorado, bringing statewide total to 77

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in Glendale. (CDPHE)

DENVER (KDVR) — Five additional “presumptive positive” coronavirus cases were reported Friday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases in Colorado to 77, including a fatality.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said it is no longer providing specific information about each case, but is instead providing aggregate data.

The information about the new cases is as follows:

Ages: One each in their 20s, 40s and 70s. Two cases are in their 60s.

Locations: One each in Douglas, Gunnison and Jefferson Counties. Two cases are in Denver County.

Gender: Three males, two females

“Presumptive positive” cases tested positive at the state level and are awaiting official confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.