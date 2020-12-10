46-year-old Erie man with no pre-existing conditions dies from COVID-19

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — The coronavirus proved to be too much for Joe LaCrue, 46, of Erie. His family said he did not have pre-existing health conditions.

LaCrue was well-known in Denver’s northern suburbs. He spent time as youth sports coach in Broomfield. He leaves behind three sons and a fiancée. Friends and family gathered recently to remember Joe.

“He was my biggest fan,” son Cole LaCrue said. “He’d come to all my football games this year.”

Cole is a Broomfield High School student. Thanksgiving was heartbreaking for Cole, his younger brothers, Ty and Zane, and their mom, Courtney.

“We thought he’d pull through pretty easily,” Ty LaCrue explained. “And that just didn’t happen.”

His sons could not be in the hospital room to say goodbye.

“They put the phone up to his ear,” Cole said.

“They got to say goodbye,” Courtney Beghtol said. “We just waited, and then about 6 o’clock, he was on medicine enough to keep his heart going … basically the machines were keeping him alive.”

Those with the virus, worldwide, are dying alone. But Joe’s fiancée and sister were allowed to be by his side when he passed on Nov. 29 at St. Anthony North Health Campus.

“We tried to have a conversation with him in the hospital,” Cole said. “He was basically asleep.”

Courtney said her ex-husband waited too long before going to the hospital. Joe was placed on a ventilator 10 days before he died.

The family is grateful for the community support in Broomfield and beyond. They say now is not the time to ignore health precautions.

“Just wear a mask and wash your hands,” Courtney said.

The boys and their mom tested negative for COVID-19 following Joe’s diagnosis.