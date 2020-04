DENVER (KDVR) -- Coloradans who are currently uninsured may now enroll in the COVID-19 special individual health insurance through April 30, 2020. Those who enroll after April 3, the original cut-off date, will have coverage effective May 1.

“We want to do everything we can to ensure Coloradans have the resources they need during this difficult time,” said Gov. Jared Polis.