40 COVID-19 tests still pending for UCHealth, some from more than a week ago

DENVER (KDVR) — A spokesperson for UCHealth said 40 COVID-19 tests that were likely conducted at least a week and a half ago were still pending at outside labs as of midday Tuesday.

“These are from our community testing sites that were operating prior to UCHealth launching our own, internal lab capabilities,” said Dan Weaver, who represents the organization.

Weaver said the initial tests were first sent to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for processing.

According to Ian Dickson, a spokesperson for CDPHE, those tests were then sent to North Carolina for analysis.

Weaver said UCHealth asked for critical cases to be prioritized.

Outpatient cases, he said, or those cases involving people who were not showing symptoms, were not recommended for priority testing.

“We receive results from these labs every day, so the number of pending tests with outside labs drops every day,” Weaver said.

LabCorp did not immediately return FOX31’s calls or emails about the outstanding tests.

Weaver said UCHealth is now able to run hundreds of daily tests in an “in-house lab with a 24-hour turnaround(or less).”