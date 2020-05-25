4-year-old celebrates being cancer free in style amid pandemic

Four-year-old Eli and his family can take it a little easier today. He’s cancer-free and nothing was going to stop his from letting the world know.

Omaha, NE (WOWT) — The immune-compromised are some of the most at-risk people amid this pandemic, but that doesn’t stop them from celebrating when major life milestones are achieved.

Four-year-old Eli and his family can take it a little easier today. He’s cancer-free and nothing was going to stop his from letting the world know.

When Eli was three, tumors were found on both kidneys and he started chemotherapy. Many hospital visits and one relapse later that’s all behind him and he can start looking forward to doing what other young kids his age do. Go to school and hang out with friends.

His mom and dad, Ross and Amanda Shepard thought it would be fun to have friends drive by and congratulate Eli on this achievement, but the community had other plans.

As word got around more and more strangers decided this was too big of a deal to miss out on. So first responders, friends, and strangers, all took the time the make sure Eli knew how important he is.

“It’s awesome it’s just great to know that everything he’s been through and everything they’ve supported us going through,” said Jennifer. “It’s great to be surrounded by everyone honking and waving and smiling.”

Eli’s last cancer treatment was last week and now is the recovery process.

Eli’s family says his immune system isn’t what it should be set so they’re still keeping him pretty distanced, but they’re excited for him to explore the world.