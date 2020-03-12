4 new coronavirus cases reported in Eagle County, bringing county total to 11

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Four additional “presumptive positive” coronavirus cases were reported in Eagle County Thursday afternoon, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 11.

Forty-eight “presumptive positive” cases have been reported statewide.

“Presumptive positive” cases tested positive at the state level and are awaiting official confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new Eagle County cases are as follows:

A man in his 20s

A woman in her 30s

A man in his 80s

A woman in her 30s

How they were exposed to the virus is under investigation, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.