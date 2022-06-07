DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 rates have been rising since April in Colorado. The majority of the Denver metro area has a positivity rate over 10%.

The Centers for Disease Control and prevention has moved three counties into the high level for community transmission: Boulder County, Rio Blanco County, and Broomfield County.

The CDC said communities with a high level of COVID-19 transmission should do the follow:

As of Monday, the state’s seven-day positivity rate was 11.22%, which is up from 10.33% one week ago. Positivity rate measures the amount of COVID positive tests to the total amount of tests taken.

Overall, 39 counties saw an increase in COVID-19 positivity, 17 counties saw a decrease, three counties stayed the same, and five counties administered fewer than 10 tests.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, incidence rates are up over the last week.

Here’s a look at positivity rates for every county over the last seven days:

Adams: 12.6% (up)

Alamosa: 11.1% (up)

Arapahoe: 12.4% (up)

Archuleta: 13.4% (down)

Baca: 2.4% (up)

Bent: 2.3% (up)

Boulder: 13.1% (up)

Broomfield: 14.6% (up)

Chaffee: 7.6% (down)

Cheyenne: Fewer than 10 tests over last week

Clear Creek: 19.2% (up)

Conejos: 9.2% (up)

Costilla: 16.3% (down)

Crowley: 4.4% (up)

Custer: 31% (up)

Delta: 4.7% (up)

Denver: 10.3% (up)

Dolores: Fewer than 10 tests over last week

Douglas: 12.4% (up)

Eagle: 13.3% (up)

El Paso: 12.2% (up)

Elbert: 10% (down)

Fremont: 5.4% (up)

Garfield: 8.9% (up)

Gilpin: 20% (up)

Grand: 3.2% (down)

Gunnison: 7.2% (down)

Hinsdale: Fewer than 10 tests over last week

Huerfano: 3.7% (up)

Jackson: Fewer than 10 tests over last week

Jefferson: 12% (up)

Kiowa: (0.0%) (same)

Kit Carson: 5% (up)

La Plata: 14.3% (up)

Lake: 15% (up)

Larimer: 13.8% (up)

Las Animas: 2.7% (down)

Lincoln: 3.4% (same)

Logan: 2.8% (down)

Mesa: 6.9% (up)

Mineral: Fewer than 10 tests over last week

Moffat: 8% (up)

Montezuma: 10.2% (up)

Montrose: 5.7% (down)

Morgan: 3% (up)

Otero: 2.3% (up)

Ouray: 5.6% (down)

Park: 20.9% (down)

Phillips: 0.0% (down)

Pitkin: 9.9% (up)

Prowers: 1.1% (down)

Pueblo: 5.3% (down)

Rio Blanco: 6.1% (down)

Rio Grande: 2.6% (down)

Routt: 18.7% (up)

Saguache: 17.6% (up)

San Juan: 46.7% (up)

San Miguel: 19.2% (up)

Sedgwick: 0.0% (same)

Summit: 22.3% (up)

Teller: 12.9% (up)

Washington: 5.2% (up)

Weld: 12.3% (up)

Yuma: 4.7% (down)

What is the positivity percent?

According to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the percent positive is exactly what it sounds like: the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive, or: (positive tests)/(total tests) x 100%. The percent positive (sometimes called the “percent positive rate” or “positivity rate”) helps public health officials answer questions such as:

What is the current level of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) transmission in the community?

Are we doing enough testing for the amount of people who are getting infected?

The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet, Johns Hopkins shared.