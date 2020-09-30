38 University of Denver student athletes suspended from team activities over COVID-19 violations

DENVER (KDVR) – The past few weeks have seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases, especially on college campuses, and as schools look to curb this growth student participation is vital.

To this end, the University of Denver has suspended 38 members of the men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs from team activities for violating COVID-19 protocols.

In a letter sent out Wednesday, DU Chancellor Jeremy Haefner and Vice Chancellor for Athletics Karlton Creech said the students attended a large, off-campus party knowing that it violated state and local health orders.

“As a result, these student-athletes will not participate in team activities for the rest of the fall quarter and will be referred to the Student Rights and Responsibilities (SRR) process for disciplinary action, which may include interim academic suspension for the fall quarter,” the letter said.

Additionally, the student athletes will face location restrictions until they test negative for COVID-19.

“We can’t have anyone in our community believe they don’t need to abide by DU’s, the city’s or the state’s COVID-19 restrictions while the rest of the community is working so hard to have protocols in place intended to keep everyone safe and healthy,” the chancellor’s letter said.