31 ways to stay sane while bars, restaurants and schools are closed due to coronavirus

DENVER (KDVR)– As cases of the coronavirus continue to rise in the United States, practicing social distancing is crucial.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced Monday that there will be an 8 week ban for all bars and restaurants for onsite seating. Carryout and delivery are still allowed.
With the closure of many schools, businesses and other entertainment outlets, we decided to put together a list of things you can do to stay sane while practicing social distancing.
- Order take out or delivery
- FaceTime, video chat or call your family and friends
- Start a journal
- Write a blog
- Organize a closet
- Sort through your old clothes and organize them for a garage store or thrift shop/shelter
- Go on a hike
- Play board games
- Bake your favorite dessert
- Walk your dog
- Fly a kite
- Make a list of goals
- Write a letter
- Read a book
- Create a new schedule for yourself or kids
- Keep a positive mindset
- Do some online shopping
- Clean out your car
- Find a new hobby
- Take an online course
- Create a YouTube channel
- Share inspirational stories on social media
- Binge watch a show
- Go for a run
- Find a new in-home workout to try
- Cook a fancy dinner
- Plan a future vacation
- Create a blanket fort in your living room
- Design a treasure hunt or scavenger hunt in your house
- Take a bubble bath
- Have breakfast in bed