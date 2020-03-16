31 ways to stay sane while bars, restaurants and schools are closed due to coronavirus

DENVER (KDVR)– As cases of the coronavirus continue to rise in the United States, practicing social distancing is crucial.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced Monday that there will be an 8 week ban for all bars and restaurants for onsite seating. Carryout and delivery are still allowed.

With the closure of many schools, businesses and other entertainment outlets, we decided to put together a list of things you can do to stay sane while practicing social distancing.

Order take out or delivery FaceTime, video chat or call your family and friends Start a journal Write a blog Organize a closet Sort through your old clothes and organize them for a garage store or thrift shop/shelter Go on a hike Play board games Bake your favorite dessert Walk your dog Fly a kite Make a list of goals Write a letter Read a book Create a new schedule for yourself or kids Keep a positive mindset Do some online shopping Clean out your car Find a new hobby Take an online course Create a YouTube channel Share inspirational stories on social media Binge watch a show Go for a run Find a new in-home workout to try Cook a fancy dinner Plan a future vacation Create a blanket fort in your living room Design a treasure hunt or scavenger hunt in your house Take a bubble bath Have breakfast in bed