31 ways to stay sane while bars, restaurants and schools are closed due to coronavirus

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR)– As cases of the coronavirus continue to rise in the United States, practicing social distancing is crucial.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced Monday that there will be an 8 week ban for all bars and restaurants for onsite seating. Carryout and delivery are still allowed.

With the closure of many schools, businesses and other entertainment outlets, we decided to put together a list of things you can do to stay sane while practicing social distancing.

  1. Order take out or delivery
  2. FaceTime, video chat or call your family and friends
  3. Start a journal
  4. Write a blog
  5. Organize a closet
  6. Sort through your old clothes and organize them for a garage store or thrift shop/shelter
  7. Go on a hike
  8. Play board games
  9. Bake your favorite dessert
  10. Walk your dog
  11. Fly a kite
  12. Make a list of goals
  13. Write a letter
  14. Read a book
  15. Create a new schedule for yourself or kids
  16. Keep a positive mindset
  17. Do some online shopping
  18. Clean out your car
  19. Find a new hobby
  20. Take an online course
  21. Create a YouTube channel
  22. Share inspirational stories on social media
  23. Binge watch a show
  24. Go for a run
  25. Find a new in-home workout to try
  26. Cook a fancy dinner
  27. Plan a future vacation
  28. Create a blanket fort in your living room
  29. Design a treasure hunt or scavenger hunt in your house
  30. Take a bubble bath
  31. Have breakfast in bed

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories