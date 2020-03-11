5 ‘presumptive positive’ cases of coronavirus in Pitkin County and Jefferson County, bringing state total to 22

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The CDPHE says that there are three more “presumptive positive” cases of the coronavirus in Pitkin County and two more cases in Jefferson County.

The people in Pitkin County who tested “presumptive positive” were in contact with an Australian visitor who was in Aspen last week and tested positive in Australia. There are seven tests still pending.

“These visitors are currently in quarantine. CDPHE staff, in conjunction with Pitkin County Public Health, are monitoring people who may have been exposed,” said Karen Koenemann, Director of Pitkin County Public Health. “We hope that these folks recover quickly and there is no additional spread in Pitkin County.”

According to a press release from Pitkin County, Aspen Valley Hospital will be limiting non-essential access to all locations to help limit exposure to COVID-19 effective Wednesday.

Those entering the hospital will be screened prior to entering any Aspen Valley Hospital facility until further notice.

There are also two Jefferson County residents who tested “presumptive positive” for the coronavirus. The individuals are a male and female, both in their 70s. They were exposed to the virus during international travel and are currently in isolation at home.