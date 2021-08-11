3 people dead, 12 others positive for COVID-19 in outbreak at Nissan of Durango

DURANGO, Colo. (KDVR) — At least three people have died and 12 others are positive for COVID-19 at Nissan of Durango.

San Juan Basin Public Health said a fourth person died after contracting COVID-19, but the case did not meet the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s case definition to be added to the outbreak facility list.

SJBPH said the first case of COVID-19 at Nissan of Durango was identified on June 19. Five of the cases have been confirmed as the delta variant through testing by CDPHE.

Two out of the 12 cases associated with the outbreak are breakthrough cases from fully vaccinated individuals, according to SJBPH.

While investigating the outbreak, the health department and business have started a mitigation process, including testing and contact tracing. The health department said all positive cases associated with Nissan of Durango have been put on isolation and those identified as unvaccinated close contacts were put on quarantine.

“The recent COVID-19 fatalities are a tragic loss for our community and a reminder that the pandemic is not over,” said Liane Jollon, Executive Director of SJBPH. “We’re very grateful for the cooperation of Nissan of Durango in response to this outbreak and to every business still working to keep our communities safe. We are heartbroken to report the recent COVID-19 related deaths. We urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible and follow SJBPH’s public health advisory by continuing to wear masks in public indoor settings like the grocery store and other businesses.”