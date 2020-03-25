3 metro Denver health departments issue stay-at-home orders for 2 million people

DENVER (KDVR)– Three public health departments serving more than 2 million residents across the metro Denver region announced stay-at-home orders on Wednesday, effective March 26 at 8 a.m. until April 17 at 11:59 p.m. or longer. The departments include Boulder County Public Health, Jefferson County Public Health and Tri-County Health Department (which serves Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas Counties).

“There is widespread transmission of COVID-19 in the Metro Denver area, and we must take bold actions to stop the spread of this virus,” said John M. Douglas, Jr., MD, executive director of Tri-County Health Department. “With each passing day, we run a growing risk of greater transmission and illness and quickly overwhelming our hospitals, which are really a resource for our entire region and state. When this happens, not everyone may get the care they need. It’s a real possibility in Colorado — and a situation which has already occurred in countries such as Italy — and which is threatening to happen in major U.S. cities in other areas of our country. We understand the toll that measures to address the pandemic are having on our communities, and we want to reassure residents that this step is temporary, and a critical one to get us closer to recovery.”

According to the public health order, people in each county stay at their place of residence, and that they make every effort possible to conduct only essential activities necessary to maintain health and well-being, such as getting groceries, obtaining medical supplies or medication, and/or engaging in outdoor activities like walking, hiking or running while following other social distancing practices.

“Scientific evidence shows that we must act now, at this stage of the COVID-19 emergency, in order to save lives in the long-run. It will give us the time we need to test comprehensively and to slow the spread of the virus to prevent our health care system from being overwhelmed,” said Jeff Zayach, Boulder County Public Health executive director. “The virus is easily spread through person-to-person contact, and the risk of transmission is much greater when people are in close proximity,” said Dr. Mark B. Johnson, Jefferson County Public Health executive director. “This order will help protect everyone in our community by ensuring social distancing measures are followed. By taking this action now, we can start to flatten the pandemic curve.”

Examples of some permitted activities under the stay-at-home orders

Getting medical care for you, a family member or your pet

Visiting a health care professional

Getting medical supplies or medication

Going to get groceries, food (via takeout, drive-thru, food banks/pantries) or other essential household items

Getting supplies to work from home

Picking up materials from your child’s school needed for distance learning (tablet, books)

Going outside for physical activity, as long as you stay at least 6 feet away from people who are not in your household and follow social distancing practices

Going to work, ONLY if you provide essential products or services at an essential business (health care operations, infrastructure operations and maintenance, certain government functions

Examples of some activities not permitted under the stay-at-home order

In-person public or private gatherings of any kind with people outside of your residence

Traveling, except to get essential services or medical care

Carpooling with anyone outside of the household

The health departments are encouraging communities impacted by the orders to stay connected with one another and take steps to maintain health and well-being. Here are some ideas from the health department:

Call or video chat with friends, neighbors and family.

Go for a walk outside, but keep at least 6 feet away from others.

Plan a family game night with people who already live in your home.

Read a good book, listen to music or stream a favorite show.

Cook a healthy meal.

Get a head-start on spring cleaning.

Do arts and crafts — get creative and use what’s available in your home.