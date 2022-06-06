DENVER (KDVR) — While most people have returned to some semblance of life as it was before the first COVID-19 wave of early 2020, we are far from being out of the pandemic and three counties in Colorado just prove how serious it is.

The CDC organizes COVID-19 levels into three categories, low, medium and high. A majority of Colorado’s 64 counties are considered low, 15 are listed as medium and three are considered high.

Medium level counties:

  • Alamosa (16,376 residents)
  • Arapahoe (655,070)
  • Conejos (7,461)
  • Custer (4,704)
  • Denver (715,522)
  • Douglas (357,978)
  • Eagle (55,731)
  • El Paso (730,395)
  • Garfield (61,685)
  • Jefferson (582,910)
  • Larimer (359,066)
  • Mesa (155,703)
  • Pitkin (17,358)
  • Rio Grande (11,539)
  • Yuma (9,988)

High level counties:

  • Boulder (330,758 residents)
  • Broomfield (74,112)
  • Rio Blanco (6,529)

While the medium and high counties are spread across the state, they are primarily located in the high population areas of the Front Range and Western Slope.