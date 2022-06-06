DENVER (KDVR) — While most people have returned to some semblance of life as it was before the first COVID-19 wave of early 2020, we are far from being out of the pandemic and three counties in Colorado just prove how serious it is.

The CDC organizes COVID-19 levels into three categories, low, medium and high. A majority of Colorado’s 64 counties are considered low, 15 are listed as medium and three are considered high.

Medium level counties:

Alamosa (16,376 residents)

Arapahoe (655,070)

Conejos (7,461)

Custer (4,704)

Denver (715,522)

Douglas (357,978)

Eagle (55,731)

El Paso (730,395)

Garfield (61,685)

Jefferson (582,910)

Larimer (359,066)

Mesa (155,703)

Pitkin (17,358)

Rio Grande (11,539)

Yuma (9,988)

High level counties:

Boulder (330,758 residents)

Broomfield (74,112)

Rio Blanco (6,529)

While the medium and high counties are spread across the state, they are primarily located in the high population areas of the Front Range and Western Slope.