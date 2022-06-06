DENVER (KDVR) — While most people have returned to some semblance of life as it was before the first COVID-19 wave of early 2020, we are far from being out of the pandemic and three counties in Colorado just prove how serious it is.
The CDC organizes COVID-19 levels into three categories, low, medium and high. A majority of Colorado’s 64 counties are considered low, 15 are listed as medium and three are considered high.
Medium level counties:
- Alamosa (16,376 residents)
- Arapahoe (655,070)
- Conejos (7,461)
- Custer (4,704)
- Denver (715,522)
- Douglas (357,978)
- Eagle (55,731)
- El Paso (730,395)
- Garfield (61,685)
- Jefferson (582,910)
- Larimer (359,066)
- Mesa (155,703)
- Pitkin (17,358)
- Rio Grande (11,539)
- Yuma (9,988)
High level counties:
- Boulder (330,758 residents)
- Broomfield (74,112)
- Rio Blanco (6,529)
While the medium and high counties are spread across the state, they are primarily located in the high population areas of the Front Range and Western Slope.