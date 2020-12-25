280,000 Coloradans could lose expanded unemployment benefits tomorrow

DENVER (KDVR) — Approximately 280,000 Coloradans could lose expanded pandemic unemployment benefits through the CARES Act tomorrow if Congress and President Donald Trump don’t reach a deal.

Right now, expanded pandemic unemployment benefits expire tomorrow. In the COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress, expanded unemployment benefits would be extended through April 19, 2021. The unemployed would get an additional $300 weekly benefits for 11 weeks. The relief bill included $600 for many Americans. However, President Trump wants stimulus checks for Americans increased to $2,000. President Trump said he will not sign the bill into law unless more money is distributed to Americans.

In Colorado, 280,000 Coloradans will lose expanded unemployment benefits Saturday if Congress does not reach a deal.

A spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said the department is trying to direct jobless Coloradans to other support services in the meantime.