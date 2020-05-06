280 JBS Greeley employees have COVID-19, 7 deaths reported, CDPHE confirms

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — According to new data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, there are now 280 confirmed COVID-19 cases among staff at the JBS meat processing plant in Greeley.

Seven plant employees have died.

The positive results were confirmed by the CDPHE laboratory.

The Greeley plant was closed for more than a week and reopened on April 24 with restrictions in place.

Read More: Coronavirus in Colorado: Latest COVID-19 updates

At Sterling Correctional Facility 262 positive cases were confirmed on Wednesday with one death reported.

At Cargill, 56 cases were confirmed Wednesday with one death reported.