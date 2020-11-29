26-year-old Colorado Springs woman diagnosed with blood clots after COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Health experts say some COVID-19 patients are developing blood clots, including a 26-year-old Colorado Springs woman who says she was diagnosed with blood clots while recovering from virus.

“I am 26, I shouldn’t be getting blood clots,” Jordan Wasser of Colorado Springs said. “There’s no family history of blood clots.”

Wasser says she tested positive for COVID-19 in late August. Following her isolation, she went to an urgent care clinic because she started having severe chest pains.

“My heart rate I monitored on my Apple Watch was just skyrocketing,” Wasser said.

Soon after, Wasser says she was rushed to the emergency room where medical experts discovered three blood clots.

“One in my left lung that was medium, and two that were smaller but still serious,” Wasser said.

Dr. Todd Bull, a pulmonologist with UCHealth, says there is still a lot to learn about how blood clots occur in COVID-19 patients.

“Increased blood clotting surround COVID-19 infections seems to be very real, we’re studying this still,” Dr. Bull said. “It’s sort of this fascinating aspect that we have not seen in other viral infections.”

Wasser says her doctor has restricted her from traveling or hiking to higher elevation for at least four months.

“I thank God every day I’m still alive,” Wasser said.

She urges Coloradoans to take every precaution against COVID-19 possible.

“It’s not worth it,” Wasser said. “For people like me who get robbed of their life for six months not being able to do anything.”

Learn more about blood clots from the CDC here: https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/dvt/index.html