2,450 hospitalizations dating back to April added to state dashboard due to coding issue

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) added approximately 2,450 hospitalizations previously not reported to the state dashboard on Thursday dating back to April.

Updates to Centura Health’s COVID-19 data reporting system uncovered a discrepancy in the number of hospitalizations. Due to a coding issue that has since been fixed, some of the health care network’s hospitalizations were not getting into the system.

This discovery adds 2,003 previously unreported hospitalizations, and an additional 447 hospitalizations from the holiday weekend to the state’s dashboard.

The CDPHE says the metrics of some counties will see a change on the state’s dial framework from the influx but it will not affect their status released on Monday.