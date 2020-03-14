24 new ‘presumptive positive’ coronavirus cases confirmed in Colorado, state total now at 101

DENVER (KDVR) — On Saturday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said that there are 24 new “presumptive positive” cases in Colorado, based on overnight test results.

There are now a total of 101 “presumptive positive” cases of coronavirus in Colorado.

There have been approximately 800 people with completed test results since testing started of Feb. 28

The ages of the individuals include: four people in their 20s, five people in their 30s, five people in their 40s, five people in their 50s, two people in their 60, two people in their 70s and one person in their 80s.

The counties where these individuals reside include: Three live in Adams, three in Arapahoe, five in Denver, four in Eagle, one in El Paso, two in Gunnison, two in Jefferson, one in Mesa and one in Pitkin. There is also one out of state individual who currently is located in Denver County.